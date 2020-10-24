Blitz Banner

Savannah Christian, Islands advance in GHSA volleyball playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian Raiders and Islands Sharks have punched their tickets to the third round of their respective GHSA volleyball playoffs.

The Raiders took care of the Heritage School in straight sets Saturday afternoon, while the Sharks pulled off the comeback and downed Fayette County in a match that went all five sets.

It was a great day for Coastal Empire volleyball. Richmond Hill, Calvary Day, St. Vincent’s, and Woodville Tompkins all advanced to the Elite Eight as well.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights.

