Savannah Christian honors coaching legend Carl Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Legendary baseball coach Carl Carter was all smiles Saturday afternoon as the Savannah Christian baseball program and its fans honored his 40-plus years of dedication to the Raiders.

Carter threw out the first pitch before Savannah Christian’s doubleheader and accepted a framed ‘coach emeritus’ certificate naming him an honorary Raiders coach for life.

“It’s such a great honor I love this place and it’s a great day to be a Raider as always,” Carter said. “It’s a great place and it’s taken care of me. 40 years of having the great players and great coaches to help me out is amazing. It’s a great day.”

As Carter watched from the dugout, the Raiders won both its games in front of a packed crowd.

