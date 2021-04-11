Savannah Christian graduate Harman logs best career finish at The Masters

Brian Harman hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – He won’t be wearing the green jacket Sunday afternoon, but Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman certainly put in an impressive performance at the 2021 Masters.

Harman, a former University of Georgia golfer, navigated a tough Augusta National course with a pair of 2-over rounds on Saturday and Sunday to finish tied for 12th. This marks Harman’s best performance at Augusta National in three tries. He didn’t make the cut in 2015 and finished tied for 44th in 2018.

According to Golfweek, a 12th-place finisher will earn approximately $264,500. Harman is committed to play in next week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

WSAV sports reporter will bring you a post-round interview with Harman tonight on WSAV at 11.