Savannah Christian graduate Harman ends day one a stroke back at the British Open

SANDIWCH, Kent, England (WSAV) – Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman has put himself in the hunt after day one of the British Open.



Harman shot a five-under 65 to tie for second place, just one stroke back of leader Louis Oosthuizen. He shot seven birdies over the course of the round, more than any other player in the field. Four of those birdies came during the first five holes.

Five holes. Four birdies.



Brian Harman is on fire 🔥



Follow the action 👉 https://t.co/xYY44zAFs3 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/aq6mhCOkFo — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2021

“For me, it’s about getting on the greens,” Harman said. “That’s been my struggle this year is trying to get my ball onto the green. I’ve been putting good, my short game has been great, I’ve been able to hang around but I just haven’t ironed it that great this year.”



“I’m having a good year, I’m driving it well, but it was nice to hit some iron shots with command and clean it up a little bit. I think I’ll have a decent chance.”



Harman has played some of the best golf of his career over the last four months, finishing in the top 20 in eight of his last 10 tournaments. His best result of the year came at The Players Championship in March, where he shot twelve-under-par and tied for third.



Fast starts in majors are nothing new for Harman, who had a share of the lead at The Masters on the tournament’s first day. He ended up shooting two-under overall and tying for 12th.



“You don’t want to be playing catch-up in majors,” Harman said after his round. “I’ve definitely gotten burnt doing it a couple of times. You start pressing and you start making some mistakes. I’m going to just keep doing what I did today and see what the course gives me.”



Harman will tee off at 9:37 a.m. on Friday.