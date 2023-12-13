ATLANTA — Savannah Christian lost the Class AAA state championship game to Cedar Grove, 49-28, on Dec. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the first quarter, Savannah Christian scored on its opening possession. Zo Smalls scored from one yard out. The scoring play was set up by a big play from David Bucey. Cedar Grove answered with two touchdowns in the opening frame to lead, 14-7.

The Raiders opened the second quarter with a game-tying touchdown. They ran the ball in from one yard out to tie the game at 14. Cedar Grove scored on its third straight possession to take 21-14. Savannah Christian tried to respond, but on the Saints’ five-yard line, the Raiders committed the game’s first turnover with an interception. However, Savannah Christian’s defense did not allow a score. Right before the end of the first half, the Raiders committed their second turnover of the game in their two-minute offense. On the very next play, Cedar Grove completed a touchdown pass to go up 28-14, which was the score at the break.

Cedar Grove put the game away 50 seconds into the second half with a long touchdown run. The Saints led 35-14.

Savannah Christian finishes the season 12-3. This was the Raiders’ first state title appearance since winning it all in 2011.