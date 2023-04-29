SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian Raiders continue their quest for a state championship as they advance to the elite eight after sweeping Mary Persons.

The Raiders trailed 4-1 in game one after giving up four runs in the top of the fifth. However, in the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders had a bounce-back inning where they also scored four runs and took a 5-4 lead. The Raiders held on to win 5-4.

Game two began 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and provided much less suspense. The Raiders closed the door on a sweep with an 8-1 win.