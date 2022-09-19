SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a rivalry between two undefeated teams with some of the best talent anywhere in the Coastal Empire on the field.



How could Savannah Christian and Calvary Day NOT be on WSAV?



The Raiders and Cavaliers will renew their rivalry on the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week this Friday on NBC 3. Kickoff time is at 7:30 p.m., but the broadcast will start at 8 p.m. and run on a slight tape delay.



Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be on play-by-play and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis will join him on color commentary.



Calvary Day comes into this game 3-0 after defeating Liberty County, 48-27, on the road last Friday. The latest Georgia Public Broadcasting rankings have Calvary Day slotted as the number two team in Class 3A, trailing only Cedar Grove.



Savannah Christian advanced to 4-0 after dismantling fellow private school Savannah Country Day, 45-6. The Raiders have averaged a 48-point margin of victory in their wins, but are not ranked by GPB.



The last time Savannah Christian and Calvary Day played on WSAV’s Game of the Week was in 2020. Savannah Christian defeated Calvary, 21-14, on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Robicheaux to wide receiver Jayden Hester with 1:10 left in the game.



Last year’s rivalry matchup went to Calvary, 21-0, which broke a four-year winning streak by Savannah Christian. The Raiders still hold a 26-17 overall edge in the all-time series.



If you missed our previous Game of the Week in Richmond Hill, you can find the full replay of the Wildcats’ 28-27 overtime victory against New Hampstead here.