Savannah Bananas will play in 2020, just not as soon as you think

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas have postponed their season until later this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Savannah Bananas President Jared Orton, Vice President Berry Aldridge and team owner Jesse Cole announced Wednesday morning that the 2020 season Opening Day will be pushed back from May 28 to July 1. Players and coaches will arrive approximately one to two weeks prior to Opening Day, and the team will play 30 home dates, concluding on Sept. 3.

The Bananas say playoffs are currently to be determined by the Coastal Plain League.

In addition to pushing back the 2020 season, the Savannah Bananas are taking extra precautions to keep fans, players and staff safe.

Once the season starts, capacity at Grayson Stadium will be reduced approximately 50% unless social distancing guidelines are loosened. Groups of fans will be separated by at least two to four seats on the same row.

The Savannah Bananas held a press conference Wednesday to announce the postponement of the 2020 season.

Savannah Bananas officials say they are currently mapping out food and beverage service to ensure efficiency and added safety. The City of Savannah is also working with the team to develop a plan for enhanced facility cleaning before, during and after games.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was also at the Wednesday morning press conference to express his support of the team. The mayor said if science allows it, he is looking forward to watching the Bananas go for a Coastal Plain League trophy.

“We are supportive, and remain supportive of our hometown team, and we remain supportive of the safety measures,” Johnson said. “We remain supportive of July 1st.”

The Savannah Bananas say no more tickets are available for the season. Orton guaranteed that the team is working to come up with ways to keep fans engaged if they cannot make it to a game this season.

In the meantime, the team has been getting creative to get fans excited for the 2020 season.

Over the past few weeks, the team has set up a drive-thru for fans to get their hands on the team’s signature drink, the Slippery Banana.

Slippery Bananas went for $10 a jar, and fans lined up over an hour before the drive-thru opened to bring the Bananas’ spirit home with them.

The team has also been as active as ever on social media, hosting a live St. Patrick’s Day parade, answering questions from fans, and reminiscing on past seasons.

"Bananas games have always been our escape from reality."



We Will Be Together Again Soon. pic.twitter.com/9cGVLRJZE8 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 27, 2020

