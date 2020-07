SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It took a few innings for the Savannah Bananas’ bats to warm up, but they eventually came alive in a big way to help the home team come away with an 11-1 win over the North Florida Black Sox.

Leadoff man Gabe Howell drove in four runs to lead the Bananas and starter Cade Povich pitched nearly flawless baseball with nine strikeouts over five innings to earn the win Thursday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Grayson Stadium.