Savannah Bananas to host exhibition game, Beer Fest on Oct. 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The confetti has hardly been swept up after the Savannah Bananas’ Coastal Plain League title, but the champs are already putting new promotions on the calendar.



The Bananas announced Tuesday that they would hold a one-game exhibition against the Party Animals on Saturday, Oct. 2 in conjunction with a beer festival. More than 50 beers that are not usually sold at Historic Grayson Stadium will be on offer.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Bananas.

Tickets go on sale to the public Sept. 2. Fans can access the priority list on the Bananas’ website. Purchasing a standard open seating ticket will not gain a fan entry into Beer Fest; that only comes in the Beer Fest Open Seating tier or the Beer Fest VIP tier.



This game will feature Banana Ball rules.