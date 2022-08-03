SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas learned their opponent for the Petitt Cup Championship today and it’s probably the one they would have preferred.



Savannah will take on the Wilson Tobs in the best-of-three series, which starts Thursday in Wilson. The Bananas then host Game 2 on Friday night and would host a potential Game 3 on Saturday.

And the Championship schedule is set 😤 Let's #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/WFG1cr88NC — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 3, 2022

Wilson upset the Morehead City Marlins, 6-1, in a Game 3 on Wednesday to advance out of the East Division. If Morehead City had won that game, they would have had homefield advantage by virtue of their league-best 37-10 record. Savannah finished with the league’s second-best mark at 34-14.



The Bananas clinched their spot in the championship on Tuesday night with an 8-2 road win over the Macon Bacon.



Savannah is gunning for back-to-back Coastal Plain League titles after winning over Morehead City in 2021. They have yet to play the Tobs this season.