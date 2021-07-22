Savannah Bananas to auction off custom jerseys with proceeds going to the players

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Bananas fans will have a chance to get unique memorabilia from their favorite players in the near future.



The Bananas announced a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) promotion to be held on Friday, July 30 for their regular season finale against the Macon Bacon. Each Banana will wear a custom jersey featuring a picture chosen by that player. At the end of the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to fans, with the money raised split evenly among the Bananas’ roster.

A sample of what one of the jerseys will look like. (Image courtesy of the Bananas.)

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Bananas team president Jared Orton said in a statement. “This will be the first time that players’ faces can and will be on their own jersey. It’s historic for college athletes and it’s huge for the fans of these players.”



This promotion is possible because of a wave of state laws allowing college athletes to profit off of NIL for the first time. Several of those laws went into effect on July 1, which played a large role in the NCAA’s decision to soften its amateurism code.



The most popular jersey will remain available for online and in-stadium purchase until next season.