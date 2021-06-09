Savannah Bananas stay undefeated with win over Spartanburg

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Dog Days of Summer came early at Historic Grayson Stadium as the Savannah Bananas won 7-2 over Spartanburg on Bark in the Park Night.

More dog pics for the timeline because you can never have too many dog pics. pic.twitter.com/lGYaaV9oo4 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 10, 2021

With the win, the Bananas moved to 8-0 and are the only team in the Coastal Plain League to remain unbeaten.



Pitchers Ryan Kennedy, Tom Vincent and Dylan Cunningham combined to strike out 11 Spartanburg batters.



Four different Bananas drove in runs including Chase Achuff, who led the team with two, both on a single in the bottom of the third inning.



The win over Spartanburg was just the start of a four-game stretch for the Bananas in as many days. They will play at Spartanburg on Thursday before a home-and-home series with the Macon Bacon on Friday and Saturday. (Friday on the road, Saturday at home.)