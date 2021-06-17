Savannah Bananas stay perfect at home with win over Florence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas still have not lost a game at Historic Grayson Stadium in the 2021 season after defeating the Florence Redwolves, 6-0, on Thursday night.

Shortstop Jesse Sherrill logged three hits and had an RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Joe Miller lasted four innings and allowed four hits, but no runs.



Savannah moves to 13-1 on the season with the victory. All but one of the Bananas’ home wins have been by three runs or more.



The Bananas have had a penchant for shutouts this season: Thursday night’s win was the fourth time they’ve done it in 14 games.



Next up for the Bananas is a back-to-back matchup with the Spartanburgers. They will play in South Carolina on Friday before returning home Saturday.