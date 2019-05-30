Bananas starting season with home opener against Bacon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - It’s a big night for the Bananas.

The Savannah baseball team is kicking off their fourth season at Grayson Stadium Thursday night with a sold-out opener against their bitter rival Macon Bacon.

In their first three seasons, the Bananas won a championship, broke attendance records and revived baseball in the Hostess City.

But they aren't stopping there.

“There is no ceiling for us from an improvement standpoint,” said Jared Orton, Bananas team president. “While the tickets might be sold and all the food might be sold and the drinks might be sold, there is still a level of excellence that we are trying to achieve and for us that's never-ending.”

This year the team has a clear strategy for putting the team together: try to emphasize local guys.

“Try to pick a couple guys from the area comfortable they already know what the Bananas are like,” Orton explained. “Had a thousand players contact me about this team this summer. It's specific on who we pick but the southeast is unreal for college baseball, so we got the best in the country."

That strategy will be put to the test tonight. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. and WSAV Sports will have a full wrap up of the game tonight at 10 & 11.