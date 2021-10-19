Savannah Bananas set schedule for 2022 World Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are hitting the road once again this spring for their 2022 World Tour!

You guys submitted over 4,000 comments and suggested 400 different cities. We then narrowed it down to the Top Ten Front-Runners and now we're ready for the final reveal.



Get ready Banana Nation. This is the Official Banana Ball World Tour Schedule Reveal. pic.twitter.com/N9EV48ai75 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 19, 2021

After narrowing the list of potential cities to 10 last week, the Bananas released the full list of tour cities on their social media accounts Tuesday afternoon:



March 11-12 – Savannah, GA

March 18 – Daytona Beach, FL

March 25 – Montgomery, AL

April 1 – West Palm Beach, FL

April 14 – Columbus, GA

April 16 – Birmingham, AL



The Bananas debuted the concept in 2021 with the One City World Tour in Mobile, Alabama, then expanded on it this year by adding multiple stops.



Cities that were considered, but not chosen, include Charleston, SC, Kansas City and Chicago.



Priority registration for tickets is open now on the Bananas’ website.



For more details on the selection process for the World Tour, check out our podcast with team owner Jesse Cole.