Savannah Bananas punch ticket to Pettit Cup final for second time in team history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Savannah Bananas needed someone to help keep their season alive, they turned to Kyle Luigs.

The former Richmond Hill Star pitched four innings of one-hit, scoreless baseball and the Savannah Bananas offense did the rest in a 10-0 win over the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in Game 3 of the 2021 Pettit Cup Playoffs.

With Tuesday’s win, the Savannah Bananas have advanced to the Pettit Cup final for the first time since their inaugural season in 2016.

In keeping with the team’s general existence, the winner-take-all game against the HiToms was anything but normal. Luigs probably could have gone farther in the game, but a torrential downpour forced a 2-hour rain delay and the Bananas turned to the bullpen when play resumed.

Rain delay with runners on first and second in the 4th inning

Jared Beck protected a one-run lead on the mound and his Bananas teammates exploded for five runs in two innings to put the game out of reach.

THAT'S GAME BABY.



Banana fans showed up and the Banana Boys showed out. We're going to the championship.

The Bananas, who won the league in its magical 2016 season, will host Game 2 of the 2021 Pettit Cup Final Friday night at Grayson Stadium against Morehead City. Game 1 is set for Thursday night in Morehead City

WSAV sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Tuesday night’s wild win.