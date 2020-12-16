Savannah Bananas named one of best employers in sports industry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas have picked up plenty of wins on the diamond. Now, it appears world-renowned Coastal Plain League team is being recognized for success off the field.

Front Row Sports, a media company covering the business of sports, announced the Bananas would be a member of its ‘Best Employers in Sports Class of 2020.’

“I give huge credit to our people for spreading the word that this place is special. We get to do things here that most people don’t get to do,” Jesse Cole, owner of the Bananas, explains. “I’m not talking about just sports — I’m talking everywhere and it’s fun to be a part of it. We will definitely be proud of this honor and know it’s really a statement about our people.”

FRS picked its newest class based off a survey of more than 2,500 people currently or formerly employed in the sports industry. The respondents were asked about their employers efforts in COVID-19 response, leadership during a pandemic, furloughs, diversity, inclusion, and more.

Cole says he’s proud of his crew’s ability to balance the team finances and avoid layoffs during tough times.

“What’s amazing, in the middle of a pandemic, we are hiring more,” Cole explained. “Two more full-time, two more seasonal, we are hiring interns year-round. We are going to have our largest staff coming off this year.”

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you more from the exciting announcement.