Savannah Bananas lose Game 2 of Petitt Cup championship series, Game 3 set for Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas’ quest to be top bananas in the Coastal Plain League hit a snag against the Morehead City Marlins in Game Two of the Petitt Cup Championship series. Morehead City defeated Savannah, 5-3, to set up a decisive Game Three for Saturday evening at Grayson Stadium.



Savannah started the scoring in the fourth inning on a Livan Reinoso solo home run. The Bananas would go on to load the bases with one out and chase Morehead City starter Jared Kollar from the game. Nick Clarno then hit an RBI fielders’ choice to make the score 2-0 Bananas.



That would remain the score until the sixth inning, when Marlins leadoff hitter Sean Johnson smacked a two-run homer to tie the game. The longball was the last pitch of starter Ryan Kennedy’s evening. Kennedy gave up two earned runs on the night and struck out seven batters.



Morehead City pushed across three more runs in the seventh inning on the strength of two home runs: one a solo shot by Jack Harris and the other a two-run dinger by Jordan Johnson.



After stranding two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, the Bananas got a run back in the eighth on a two-out double by Eduardo Malinowski to cut the deficit to 5-3.



With one out in the bottom of the ninth, veteran Bill Leroy hit a double to left field to put the tying run on base. However, back-to-back strikeouts from Jesse Sherrill and Ty Jackson ended the game with Leroy still on second.



As the game ended, several Bananas players exchanged heated words with some Marlins players. The two sides were separated before anything physical happened.



First pitch of Game Three is scheduled for 7 p.m.