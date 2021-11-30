Savannah Bananas hire former Major Leaguer Eric Byrnes as Banana Ball World Tour manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas made a splashy hire for their 2022 World Tour schedule.



Former Major League Baseball player Eric Byrnes will be joining the team on their nearly two-month spring tour as their manager. Byrnes spent 11 years in the bigs and played for five different franchises, spending the most time with the Oakland Athletics from 2000-2009.

.@byrnes22 talked about why he felt so excited to manage @TheSavBananas during their Banana Ball World Tour.



"I was an emotional player and I spent a lot of my career trying to hold it in as opposed to being able to openly express myself." pic.twitter.com/5U3V2J1kvo — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) December 1, 2021

“The concept and idea of fans first is everything and I wish more professional sports teams would take that mentality,” Byrnes said. “I immediately knew that this is something that I wanted to be a part of.”



“This is bigger than the game; it’s different.”

Byrnes joined the team at the behest of longtime Bananas veteran Bill Leroy, who reached out and asked if the former Major League star wanted to join the team. He will move to Savannah in February with his family to take over the team before they head out on tour.



For more details on the Bananas 2022 World Tour – and the unique Banana Ball rules they will play with – check out the team’s official page. They will begin play on March 11-12 in Savannah before playing at six different road sites.