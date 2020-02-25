Savannah Bananas going ad-free to promote ‘Fans First’ brand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Savannah Bananas kick off its 2020 baseball season, fans will notice something different about Grayson Stadium.

Savannah’s Coastal Plain League team announced it will be removing all billboards and advertisements inside the stadium.

“There’s been sponsors at ballparks since ballparks began — it’s part of the landscape,” owner Jesse Cole said. “We feel like no one comes to the ballpark to be advertised to they want to come to have fun. That’s the name of our company, ‘Fans First Entertainment’, and to provide a better experience for the fans. We are giving it back to the fans.”

While Grayson Stadium may be ‘ad-free’ this season, the outfield walls will still have a unique Bananas flair. The left field wall will feature a historical timeline paying tribute to teams that have called the stadium home. The right field wall, now called the ‘Savannah Bananas Fan Wall’, will serve as a way for fans to leave their mark on the Bananas for year to come. Before and after every home game, fans can sign their names on the ‘Go Bananas!’ slogan.

“We’re giving the stadium back to the fans,” president Jared Orton explained. “This is just phase one of a larger vision to continue to celebrate the history of Grayson Stadium while also creating the most ‘Fans First’ experience imaginable. We’re thankful to the sponsor who supported us each and every year and we’re thankful they understand the future of an ad-free ballpark.”

Fans’ first chance to check out the team in the ‘new-look’ Grayson Stadium will be May 28th when the Savannah Bananas take on the Macon Bacon in the season opener.