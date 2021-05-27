Savannah Bananas defeat Macon at home to open season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Banana Land opened the season an even happier place than usual on Thursday night.



The Savannah Bananas defeated the Macon Bacon, 6-3, to open their 2021 summer season.

Anyone who knows me knows I have a soft spot for mascots.



So this was pretty perfect tbh. pic.twitter.com/ArqsDTK6UF — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) May 27, 2021

A solo home run from third-year Banana Danny Oberst broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning and gave the Bananas the lead for good.



Savannah added two more runs on a Nick Clarno RBI triple that ended with Clarno getting thrown out at home on an attempt to make it an inside-the-park home run.



A sellout crowd witnessed the game at Historic Grayson Stadium, which is operating at 75 percent capacity to start the season. Those capacity limits are on track to be lifted by July.



Prior to the game, the Bananas released a parody of “For the First Time in Forever” from the Disney movie “Frozen” featuring Princess Potassia, the team’s latest off-field character.

The Gates Are Open.

“For The First Time in Forever”.

It’s Opening Day For Your 2021 Bananas. pic.twitter.com/8cwdeLV31j — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 27, 2021

The Bananas will take the field at Grayson again 7 p.m. Friday night against the Lexington County Blowfish.