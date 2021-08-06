Savannah Bananas come back against Morehead City in Game 1 of Petitt Cup Title series

MOREHEAD CITY N.C. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas shook off an extended rain delay and an early deficit to take Game 1 of the Petitt Cup Championship series, 5-4, over the Morehead City Marlins.



Livan Reinoso delivered when it mattered most for the Bananas, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI.



The Marlins initially seized the lead by scoring a run in the first inning before a rain delay in the third inning suspended play for more than an hour.



When the tarp came off, Morehead City added three more in the bottom half of the third to take a 4-0 lead.



The comeback began in the sixth, when a Reinoso RBI triple and a sac fly from Bryson Bloomer halved the Marlins’ lead to 4-2.



Reinoso tied the game in the seventh inning with a two-RBI, bases loaded double. Once again, Bloomer provided a timely sacrifice fly to right that scored leadoff hitter Ty Jackson, which proved to be the decisive run.



Morehead City threatened in the eighth inning, putting runners on second and third with just one out. However, reliever Dylan Cunningham induced two consecutive fly ball outs to escape the jam. Cunningham would eventually get through the ninth and pick up the two-inning save.



Savannah can now clinch a championship in front of its home fans with a win Friday against Morehead City at Historic Grayson Stadium. Opening pitch of that game will be at 7 p.m.

Game three of the series, if necessary, will also be at Grayson Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.