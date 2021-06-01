Savannah Bananas burn Macon Bacon, keep perfect record intact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Most people don’t come to a Savannah Bananas game for what goes on in the box score. Yet, the Banana beer tastes a little sweeter and the garbage can nachos smell more savory when the team wins.

The Bananas, looking to stay undefeated, jumped on rival Macon Bacon with four runs in the first inning and cruised to a 11-4 win at Historic Grayson Stadium Tuesday night. This marks the Bananas’ fourth straight win to start the 2021 Coastal Plain League summer season.

Next, the Bananas will host the Lexington County Blowfish Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

The WSAV sports team brings you the highlights from Grayson Stadium in the video above.