Savannah Bananas building buzz ahead of their World Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Bananas are arguably one of the biggest attractions to the Coastal Empire, and in sevens weeks, people will see why when they begin their world tour.

The Bananas will start their world tour on March 11-12 at the Historic Grayson Stadium.

Eric Byrnes will serve as the team’s manager this year. Also, many more prominent names, such as Jake Peavy (Cy Young Award Winner & World Series Champion), will join the team on their world tour, which has many fans excited.

“The waiting list is over 12,000 people trying to come to world tour games,” Jesse Cole, the owner of the Savannah Bananas, said. “The buzz is bigger than you can ever imagine, and it’s going to be a world tour that we will never forget.”