MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas have made it to the final round of the Coastal Plain League playoffs once again, defeating the Macon Bacon, 8-2, on the road Monday night to reach the Petitt Cup Championship.



Savannah had previously defeated Macon in Grayson Stadium, 8-3, on Sunday night to win Game 1 of the best-of-three series.



The Bananas will have to wait until at least Tuesday night to find out who their opponent in the final series will be. Since Game 1 of the series between the Wilson Tobs and the Morehead City Marlins was postponed on Sunday night, the series just started on Monday night. Morehead City claimed a 3-1 victory in that game.



The second game of the series will be on Tuesday night in Wilson, with a potential Game 3 back in Morehead City to follow on Wednesday.



According to the Bananas twitter account, the schedule for the final series is dependent on the winner of that series.



A Morehead City win would set up a rematch of the 2021 Petitt Cup finals, which the Bananas won in three games, sealing the series with a 13-3 victory in front of their home fans.



Since the Marlins have a better overall record than the Bananas, they would have homefield advantage for Game 3 this season. Savannah would have that advantage over Wilson if they managed to come back and make the finals.



Savannah finished the regular season with a 34-14 record, which is 10 games better than its nearest competitor in the West Division.