SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Arts Academy Panthers had a tall task ahead of them Saturday morning; they needed a win against defending state champion Mt. Paran Christian to get to the GHSA Class 2A State Championship.



Despite a dogged effort, the Panthers fell to the Eagles, 15-25, 25-23, 14-25, 16-25.



The Panthers end their season with a 40-5 overall record and a perfect 16-0 region mark. Their loss to Mt. Paran was the only home defeat they suffered all year.



“I’ve really pushed family and core values,” said head coach Lauren Lord. “We’re always there for each other and it doesn’t matter whether it’s during season or after season. These girls have a great bond and that’s why they love cheering for each other and always being there for each other.”