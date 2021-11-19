Savannah Arts Academy soccer player becomes W League’s first signee

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Arts Academy senior Elise Holcey signed with South Georgia Tormenta FC’s W League team on Friday, becoming the new league’s first signee.



“I have been thoroughly impressed with Elise, both on and off the field, since we started working together this past August,” head coach Jim Robbins said in a statement. “On the field, she possesses all the soccer abilities needed to be successful in the USL W League….away from the field, Elise embodies everything that Tormenta FC is known for. She fits seamlessly into our club culture, has great character, is a natural leader, and is a strong student.”

Holcey is a coach with Tormenta Futures, where she instructs soccer players from age two to 10. She has also competed with Tormenta FC’s academy team since 2019 and is the captain of the 2003/2004 Girls Ibis Team.



“Elise’s signing speaks to the USL’s overall mission of creating opportunities for our players to advance within the game,” said Director of Women’s Soccer Operations Betsy Haugh in a statement.



The new league will begin play in 2022.