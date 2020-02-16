Saturday playoff basketball highlights, scoreboard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first weekend of the GHSA state basketball playoffs wrapped up Saturday and plenty of area teams punched their tickets to the next round.

Murray County at Windsor Forest (Boys AAA First Round): The Knights fell behind double-digits early in the game, but used a big run in the second quarter to comeback and keep their season alive with a 79-56 win over Murray County. D’Ante Bass finished with a team-high 19 points and Shamar Norman added 16. Windsor Forest will host Cherokee Bluff in the second round next week.

Worth County at Beach (Boys AAA First Round): The Bulldogs earned the two-seed in the AAA tournament and hosted Worth County Saturday afternoon. The teams were knotted up at the end of the first quarter, but the dynamic backcourt of Kevin Chaplin and Javonte Landy helped the Bulldogs pull away late for the 67-49 win. Beach will hit the road to take on 1-seed Pace Academy in the second round next week.

Murrow at Richmond Hill (Boys AAAAAA First Round): In their first game since claiming the region championship, the Richmond Hill boys basketball team earned a double-digit win over Murrow. With four minutes left, Ethan Pickett slammed home an alley-oop to put the game away and ensure Richmond Hill’s spot in the second round. The Wildcats host Sequoyah next week.

Crisp County at Beach (Girls AAA First Round): The Bulldogs never trailed and outscored Crisp County by 12 in a decisive third quarter to earn a 56-36 over the Cougars. Beach, the 2-seed out of the region, head to Cedar Grove for their second round matchup next week.

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BOYS

6A

Effingham County 56, Tucker 67

Murrow 53, Richmond Hill 65

Stephenson 56, Glynn Academy 41

Brunswick 74, Lovejoy 68

5A

New Hampstead 55, Eagle’s Landing 65

Jones County 56, Wayne County 58

Woodland 49, Statesboro 77

Ware County 49, Dutchtown 94

3A

Worth County 49, Beach 67

Johnson 52, Crisp County 44

Benedictine 42, Monroe 54

Murray County 56, Windsor Forest 79

Tattnall County 59, Westside-Macon 80

Rutland 44, Long County 61

Peach County 55, Pierce County 73

Appling County 35, Central-Macon 68

2A

Woodville-Tompkins 58, Glenn Hills 72

Jefferson County 52, Swainsboro 72

Butler 60, Vidalia 56

Jeff Davis 44, Laney 64

Private A

First Presbyterian 64, Calvary Day 55

GIRLS

6A

Richmond Hill 32, Lovejoy 52

Mount Zion 28, Glynn Academy 52

Stephenson 46, Brunswick 53

Bradwell Institute 27, Forest Park 63

5A

South Effingham 31, Eagle’s Landing 69

Jones County 37, Statesboro 34

Union Grove 30, Wayne County 58

3A

Crisp County 36, Beach 56

Savannah 51, Worth County 48

Southeast Bulloch 45, Monroe 54

Johnson 66, Lumpkin County 38

Liberty County 29, Rutland 52

Central Macon 38, Tattnall County 51

Kendrick 41, Pierce County 50

Brantley County 35, Jackson 54

2A

Metter 30, Laney 77

Jefferson County 27, Vidalia 68

Butler 58, Bryan County 54

Jeff Davis 20, Josey 48

Private A

Brookstone 44, Savannah Country Day 52

Savannah Christian 39, Galloway 60