Saturday playoff basketball highlights, scoreboard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first weekend of the GHSA state basketball playoffs wrapped up Saturday and plenty of area teams punched their tickets to the next round.
Murray County at Windsor Forest (Boys AAA First Round): The Knights fell behind double-digits early in the game, but used a big run in the second quarter to comeback and keep their season alive with a 79-56 win over Murray County. D’Ante Bass finished with a team-high 19 points and Shamar Norman added 16. Windsor Forest will host Cherokee Bluff in the second round next week.
Worth County at Beach (Boys AAA First Round): The Bulldogs earned the two-seed in the AAA tournament and hosted Worth County Saturday afternoon. The teams were knotted up at the end of the first quarter, but the dynamic backcourt of Kevin Chaplin and Javonte Landy helped the Bulldogs pull away late for the 67-49 win. Beach will hit the road to take on 1-seed Pace Academy in the second round next week.
Murrow at Richmond Hill (Boys AAAAAA First Round): In their first game since claiming the region championship, the Richmond Hill boys basketball team earned a double-digit win over Murrow. With four minutes left, Ethan Pickett slammed home an alley-oop to put the game away and ensure Richmond Hill’s spot in the second round. The Wildcats host Sequoyah next week.
Crisp County at Beach (Girls AAA First Round): The Bulldogs never trailed and outscored Crisp County by 12 in a decisive third quarter to earn a 56-36 over the Cougars. Beach, the 2-seed out of the region, head to Cedar Grove for their second round matchup next week.
FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
BOYS
6A
Effingham County 56, Tucker 67
Murrow 53, Richmond Hill 65
Stephenson 56, Glynn Academy 41
Brunswick 74, Lovejoy 68
5A
New Hampstead 55, Eagle’s Landing 65
Jones County 56, Wayne County 58
Woodland 49, Statesboro 77
Ware County 49, Dutchtown 94
3A
Worth County 49, Beach 67
Johnson 52, Crisp County 44
Benedictine 42, Monroe 54
Murray County 56, Windsor Forest 79
Tattnall County 59, Westside-Macon 80
Rutland 44, Long County 61
Peach County 55, Pierce County 73
Appling County 35, Central-Macon 68
2A
Woodville-Tompkins 58, Glenn Hills 72
Jefferson County 52, Swainsboro 72
Butler 60, Vidalia 56
Jeff Davis 44, Laney 64
Private A
First Presbyterian 64, Calvary Day 55
GIRLS
6A
Richmond Hill 32, Lovejoy 52
Mount Zion 28, Glynn Academy 52
Stephenson 46, Brunswick 53
Bradwell Institute 27, Forest Park 63
5A
South Effingham 31, Eagle’s Landing 69
Jones County 37, Statesboro 34
Union Grove 30, Wayne County 58
3A
Crisp County 36, Beach 56
Savannah 51, Worth County 48
Southeast Bulloch 45, Monroe 54
Johnson 66, Lumpkin County 38
Liberty County 29, Rutland 52
Central Macon 38, Tattnall County 51
Kendrick 41, Pierce County 50
Brantley County 35, Jackson 54
2A
Metter 30, Laney 77
Jefferson County 27, Vidalia 68
Butler 58, Bryan County 54
Jeff Davis 20, Josey 48
Private A
Brookstone 44, Savannah Country Day 52
Savannah Christian 39, Galloway 60