Saturday high school football playoff scores and highlights

(WSAV) – The Saturday slate of high school football playoff games had some instant classics in southeast Georgia. ‘The WSAV Sports team has you covered — from the miraculous 4th-quarter comeback by Islands, to the entertaining shootout between Benedictine and Troup County.

Check out the full Saturday playoff football recap in the video above and take a look at the scoreboard below to see if your team advanced in the playoffs:

4A

Troup County 35, Benedictine 42

Hardaway 18, Islands 22

New Hampstead 26, LaGrange 30

Jenkins 3, Carver 26

2A

Bleckley County 56, Vidalia 15

Washington County 25, Jeff Davis 28

Swainsboro 0, Dodge County 35

Toombs County 14, Northeast 27