Sand Sharks explode for four goals in 2020 season opener

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The University of South Carolina Beaufort women’s soccer team couldn’t have drawn up a better way to kick off the 2020 season.

Four different Sand Sharks scored first-half goals on the way to a 4-1 route of Webber International Monday afternoon.

Madeline Matusik, Marcela Shourtouny, Lexi Kaeser, and Allison Schaffer all netted goals for USCB in the team’s first Sun Conference game of the season.

The Sand Sharks have a tough test coming up this weekend, as the team hits the road to take on #4 Southeastern. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday evening in Lakeland, Florida.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Fin Land Field.