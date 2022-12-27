(WSAV) – Savannah’s fifth WSAV Blitz Border Bowl Game is back!
The 2023 Blitz Border Bowl is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Memorial Stadium. This annual all-star game pits the best seniors in the Coastal Empire of Georgia against the best in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
Tickets to the game are $10 and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. To order tickets, click or tap here.
TEAM LOWCOUNTRY
Beaufort
Jack Sumner DL
Hart Cushman OL
Jack Troutman K
Colton Phares Ath
Kacey Fields RB
Adrian Lamb OL
Jamar Knight DB
Lamar Knight LB
Carter Bowersox DB
May River
Darrion Perry ATH
Jadien Jones RB
Elthon Reyes DL
Trevor Murdaugh OL
Baxter Anderson OL
Hilton Head
Carter Saleeby – LB
Riley McCracken – WR
Alex Rckno – LB
Chris Marable – DL
Chase Collins – OL
Woodland
Chandler Lewis QB
Michael Barnett OL
Jailyn Ingram RB
Whale Branch
Jakhi Pusha ATH
Jadaris Garrett WR
Jaylen McVay DL
JPII
Jackson Ogden ATH
Bluffton
KJ Holland WR
Jaylin Linder WR
Max Vonhohenstraten Q
Tysen James DB
Jaquinn Williams LB
Battery Creek
Tanner McCracken OL/LS
Anthony Phelan DL
Devin Broaddus OL
Jakaree Evans TE
Ridgeland
Orgurian Simmons DL
Wade Hampton
Grayson Ferguson LB
Alijah Gordon TE
Austin McQuire DL
Nigel Solomon WR
TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE
Troy Smith, QB/WR/Holder, Jenkins High
Ty Goldrick, QB, Richmond Hill
Amarion Scott, RB, Johnson
Jareese Campbell, RB, McIntosh
Jordan Lovett, RB, Stateboro
Ryan Lovett, Slot WR, Beach
Javon Boast, WR/TE, Groves
Ja’quawn Singleton, WR, Groves
Samari Dowdy, Slot WR, Johnson
Elijah Walker, WR/TE, New Hampstead
Ravon Grant, WR, Richmond Hill
Kahleel Polite, WR, Savannah
Justin Martell, WR, South Effingham
Timothy Randolph, C, Jenkins
Joshua Gadson, OT/C/Long Snapper, Jenkins
David Petty, OG/C/Punter, Johnson
Danny Thomas, OG, McIntosh
Ryland Bartley, OG, Savannah
Jep Hudspeth, OG/OT, Savannah Christian
Phil Ajayi, OT, Savannah Country Day
Sam Whitley, OG, Windsor Forest
Keysean McCarr, DT, Effingham
ShaRon McGert, DT, Islands
Jaden Boone, DE, Johnson
Demari Booker, DE, Liberty County
Noah Range, DT, Long County
Jondre Kinsey, DE, New Hampstead
Akeem Lane, DT, Savannah Christian
Mi’Karee Stafford, OLB, Johnson
Lake Linton, MLB, McIntosh
Alijah Lacey, OLB, New Hampstead
Austin Saylor, MLB, Savannah Christian
Jah’tavion Weickerson, OLB, South Effingham
Keshon Leggett, FS, Jenkins
Michael Ellison III, CB/Long Snapper, Johnson
James Summersett, SS, Liberty County
Jamar Joseph, CB, Liberty County
Kaleb Smith, CB, New Hampstead
Jayden Hester, CB/FS, Christian
John Seidensticker, Kicker/Punter, Jenkins
Tavion Gadson, DE, Jenkins
Terry Simmons, DT, Calvary Day
Jalin Scott, OG/DT, Calvary Day
Troy Ford, MLB/DE, Calvary Day