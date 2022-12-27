(WSAV) – Savannah’s fifth WSAV Blitz Border Bowl Game is back!

The 2023 Blitz Border Bowl is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Memorial Stadium. This annual all-star game pits the best seniors in the Coastal Empire of Georgia against the best in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Tickets to the game are $10 and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. To order tickets, click or tap here.

TEAM LOWCOUNTRY

Beaufort

Jack Sumner DL

Hart Cushman OL

Jack Troutman K

Colton Phares Ath

Kacey Fields RB

Adrian Lamb OL

Jamar Knight DB

Lamar Knight LB

Carter Bowersox DB

May River

Darrion Perry ATH

Jadien Jones RB

Elthon Reyes DL

Trevor Murdaugh OL

Baxter Anderson OL

Hilton Head

Carter Saleeby – LB

Riley McCracken – WR

Alex Rckno – LB

Chris Marable – DL

Chase Collins – OL

Woodland

Chandler Lewis QB

Michael Barnett OL

Jailyn Ingram RB

Whale Branch

Jakhi Pusha ATH

Jadaris Garrett WR

Jaylen McVay DL

JPII

Jackson Ogden ATH

Bluffton

KJ Holland WR

Jaylin Linder WR

Max Vonhohenstraten Q

Tysen James DB

Jaquinn Williams LB

Battery Creek

Tanner McCracken OL/LS

Anthony Phelan DL

Devin Broaddus OL

Jakaree Evans TE

Ridgeland

Orgurian Simmons DL

Wade Hampton

Grayson Ferguson LB

Alijah Gordon TE

Austin McQuire DL

Nigel Solomon WR

TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE

Troy Smith, QB/WR/Holder, Jenkins High

Ty Goldrick, QB, Richmond Hill

Amarion Scott, RB, Johnson

Jareese Campbell, RB, McIntosh

Jordan Lovett, RB, Stateboro

Ryan Lovett, Slot WR, Beach

Javon Boast, WR/TE, Groves

Ja’quawn Singleton, WR, Groves

Samari Dowdy, Slot WR, Johnson

Elijah Walker, WR/TE, New Hampstead

Ravon Grant, WR, Richmond Hill

Kahleel Polite, WR, Savannah

Justin Martell, WR, South Effingham

Timothy Randolph, C, Jenkins

Joshua Gadson, OT/C/Long Snapper, Jenkins

David Petty, OG/C/Punter, Johnson

Danny Thomas, OG, McIntosh

Ryland Bartley, OG, Savannah

Jep Hudspeth, OG/OT, Savannah Christian

Phil Ajayi, OT, Savannah Country Day

Sam Whitley, OG, Windsor Forest

Keysean McCarr, DT, Effingham

ShaRon McGert, DT, Islands

Jaden Boone, DE, Johnson

Demari Booker, DE, Liberty County

Noah Range, DT, Long County

Jondre Kinsey, DE, New Hampstead

Akeem Lane, DT, Savannah Christian

Mi’Karee Stafford, OLB, Johnson

Lake Linton, MLB, McIntosh

Alijah Lacey, OLB, New Hampstead

Austin Saylor, MLB, Savannah Christian

Jah’tavion Weickerson, OLB, South Effingham

Keshon Leggett, FS, Jenkins

Michael Ellison III, CB/Long Snapper, Johnson

James Summersett, SS, Liberty County

Jamar Joseph, CB, Liberty County

Kaleb Smith, CB, New Hampstead

Jayden Hester, CB/FS, Christian

John Seidensticker, Kicker/Punter, Jenkins

Tavion Gadson, DE, Jenkins

Terry Simmons, DT, Calvary Day

Jalin Scott, OG/DT, Calvary Day

Troy Ford, MLB/DE, Calvary Day