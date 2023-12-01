MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – Roberts Toombs Christian Academy falls short in the GIAA Class A State Championship to Flint River Academy, 14-7.

An incomplete pass with 11 seconds left in the game, on fourth and goal sealed the fate for Robert Toombs. Flint River Academy’s sideline erupted in a cheer. Meanwhile, Robert Toombs’s sideline sat in disbelief.

Nonetheless, both teams leave Friday’s game with a lot to be proud of.

“Just proud of the group, proud of the guys,” Matt Meeks, the first-year head coach of Robert Toombs, said. “You can’t fault their effort. From the first summer workout to tonight, they gave themselves a chance all year.”