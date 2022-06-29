RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The CJ Cup will be played at Congaree in Ridgeland, South Carolina, this fall, the PGA Tour and CJ Group announced Wednesday.

Slated for the week of Oct. 17 to 23, this will be the tournament’s first contest in the U.S. Southeast.

The CJ Cup was held in South Korea for three years in a row before being relocated to Las Vegas due to COVID-19 concerns.

Congaree’s first PGA tournament, the Palmetto Championship in 2021, was also the result of COVID moving an event usually contested on foreign soil.

“From day one, our steadfast belief has been that Congaree can be a conduit to make a difference in the lives of young people locally and around the world,” stated Congaree founder Dan Friedkin. “In addition to providing a significant economic impact for the state, The CJ Cup will enable Congaree Foundation to give back to youth in the Lowcountry and beyond in even more meaningful ways.”

Officials said The CJ Cup will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association and the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking.

The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions, according to the PGA Tour and CJ Group. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Officials said tickets and volunteer opportunities will be released soon on pgatour.com.