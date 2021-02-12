Richmond Hill’s Tate Evans takes home wrestling state title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The entirety of the Region 3A field came together in the Eckburg Center at Savannah Christian to duke it out for a trip to the title game.

On the boys side, Country Day and Christian will meet Saturday night at seven p.m. after each survived their regional semifinal games.

The Raiders defeated Aquinas, 53-34, with Parker All scoring 17 points to lead the way. Country Day dispatched Calvary, 58-50, hours earlier. Timo Moeller's 13 points led all Hornets in scoring.

Calvary and Country Day will meet in the girls title game at 5:30 p.m. just beforehand; both teams came away with convincing wins on Friday night.

The Cavaliers topped Christian Prep, 71-59, behind 24 points from Hannah Cail and 23 from Mahkayla Premo. Those two combined to score 22 of the Cavaliers' 24 first-quarter points.

Country Day cruised to victory against St. Vincent's, winning 56-25.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Portal 26, Screven County 32Toombs County 38, Woodville-Tompkins 55Islands 40, Jenkins 34 (First region title for Islands in school history)Vidalia 56, Jeff Davis 31Tatnall County 55, Long County 38Calvary Day 71, Savannah Christian 59

OTHER BOYS SCORES

St, Andrew's 58, Pinewood Christian 50Bradwell Institute 42, Effingham County 76North Augusta 59, Wade Hampton 52Toombs County 32, Woodville-Tompkins 54Screven County 41, Portal 58Tatnall County 58, Long County 66