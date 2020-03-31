Richmond Hill’s LeZotte strikes balance between teaching, coaching and parenting from home

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Matt LeZotte prefers to look at the coronavirus concerns’ affect on teachers as an opportunity for growth, rather than an obstacle.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, but the one thing we are certain of is ‘today’,” the Richmond Hill teacher and head football coach said. “What are we doing today, lets attack the day and have a plan for today.”

Since last Monday when the high school went to online instruction, LeZotte has used his computer to teach weight training classes from home. As much as he’s there to guide the students, LeZotte explained he’s also there to be a familiar face in uncertain times.

“Knowing there is a big struggle out there, but also that we are in this together is comforting.”

Once class is dismissed, LeZotte’s day is far from over. The father of three switches roles and helps his two daughters work through their own classwork from home.

“I’m picking up things and being engaged in a different side of my children’s life,” LeZotte said. “I’ve never been able to participate in that, but I’m able to do it now.”

Now that the LeZotte kids will be at home with their dad until further notice, there’s plenty of father-daughter bonding time to go around.

“I’d like to challenge people to take advantage of the situation to be together as a family for something other than supper time.”