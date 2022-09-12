RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Game of the Week has been shifted from the CW to WSAV this week, and you know that means a big matchup must be in the works.



The Richmond Hill Wildcats will host the New Hampstead Phoenix on NBC this Friday with sports director Andrew Goldstein on play-by-play and Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis on color commentary.



This game will air at 8 p.m. instead of its usual time of 7:30 p.m.



New Hampstead enters this game at 4-0 after a 42-0 victory against Florida school South Lake. The Phoenix have also claimed wins against Bradwell Institute, Windsor Forest and May River. All of their victories have come by at least 17 points.



Richmond Hill had the opposite result in their interstate matchup last week, losing 35-32 to a solid Baker County team to drop to 2-2 overall. Both of the Wildcats’ wins – against Effingham County and Jenkins – have come at home.



This is the first time that the Wildcats and Phoenix have ever played each other.