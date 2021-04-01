Richmond Hill, St. Vincent’s Academy girls soccer both win handily

(WSAV) – Richmond Hill girls soccer was looking for a bounce-back match after losing 3-0 to unbeaten Glynn Academy on Tuesday.
The Wildcats found it against Effingham County, turning a 3-0 halftime lead into a 10-0 rout.
Richmond Hill is now 10-3 overall and 9-2 in region play with one regular season match against Statesboro left on April 16.
St. Vincent’s Academy preserved its unbeaten record with a 4-0 road victory against Savannah Country Day.
Senior Emma Beddow scored two goals, fellow senior Amber Beddow scored one and sophomore Hayden Aliotta scored one.
The Saints will have a long layoff before they resume play on Tuesday, April 13 against Calvary Day. They are 7-0-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.