Richmond Hill, St. Vincent’s Academy girls soccer both win handily

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Richmond Hill girls soccer was looking for a bounce-back match after losing 3-0 to unbeaten Glynn Academy on Tuesday.

The Wildcats found it against Effingham County, turning a 3-0 halftime lead into a 10-0 rout.

Richmond Hill is now 10-3 overall and 9-2 in region play with one regular season match against Statesboro left on April 16.

St. Vincent’s Academy preserved its unbeaten record with a 4-0 road victory against Savannah Country Day.

Senior Emma Beddow scored two goals, fellow senior Amber Beddow scored one and sophomore Hayden Aliotta scored one.

The Saints will have a long layoff before they resume play on Tuesday, April 13 against Calvary Day. They are 7-0-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories