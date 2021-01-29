Richmond Hill, other area wrestling squads prepare for Georgia state duals

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Of all the sports that didn’t know if they’d get to have a season, wrestling appeared to be the most in peril.

After all, what sport has more close quarters contact and less ventilation than wrestling?

But all these months later, wrestling teams across the area find themselves at the end of the road.

Richmond Hill is one of seven area programs that earned a bid to the GHSA state duals meet on Saturday.

The Tigers earned the four-seed in 6A and will wrestle Buford in the first round.

Having come so close to its goal, Richmond hill is doing its best to be COVID-safe, especially at a meet that will involve more than two schools.

“Before we started area (meets), we quarantined in the wrestling room all day long as a team,” head coach Bill Evans. “That way, they’re not exposed to other students in the school. Its been really good for the last few weeks to be sure that we’re going to be able to compete.”