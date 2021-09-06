Richmond Hill grad Britton Williams named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern kicker and Richmond Hill graduate Britton Williams notched his first major award after just his first week of college football.

Williams, a freshman, won the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week honor after making all three of his field goals and all three of his extra points in Southern’s 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb. He also added touchbacks on two of seven kickoffs.

Williams’ first field goal, a 49-yarder, was the longest first made field goal for a kicker in program history.

Prior to his career at Georgia Southern, Williams was a standout kicker at Richmond Hill, making 103 of his 108 career extra point attempts and garnering a selection to the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl team.

Georgia Southern will travel to Boca Raton, Florida to play Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

