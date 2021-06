ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – According to several reporters on the University of Georgia athletics beat, former Savannah Christian Star Demetris Robertson has entered his name into the transfer portal with intentions to leave UGA.

Have learned that Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson has entered the transfer portal. Had 42 catches for Georgia over the last two seasons. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 11, 2021

Family member of Demetris Roberson confirms to me that yes, former five star is going in the transfer portal. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) June 11, 2021

The senior wide receiver, who started one year at Cal before transferring to UGA in 2018, caught 42 passes and totaled four touchdowns in his three seasons with the Dawgs.

Robertson, a former five-star prospect out of Savannah, has one year of eligibility left.