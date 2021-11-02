Reports: Georgia Southern hires former USC coach Clay Helton

FILE – In this July 27, 2021, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton answers questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football media day in Los Angeles. For the sixth consecutive summer, Clay Helton is back for another shot at restoring Southern California to an annual spot among college football’s national title contenders. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles have named Clay Helton as the 11th full-time head coach in program history, per national reports.

This is now done, per sources. Helton signed a 5-year deal for an average of nearly $800,000 per year. https://t.co/JSfSm4kCrH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2021

Clay Helton to #GeorgiaSouthern is a done deal, per source. He will be the Eagles head coach. Helton will be joining the program soon to begin recruiting and assemble his staff for 2022 and beyond. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 2, 2021

Former USC coach Clay Helton will be new Georgia Southern coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @mzenitz — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 2, 2021

The announcement came on Tuesday morning after several days of reported interest between the two parties. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reports that Helton’s deal is five years long with an average salary of $800,000.



Former head coach Chad Lunsford made just over $700,000 in 2020, per records obtained from OpenGeorgia.



Helton, 49, has more than 25 years’ experience as a Division I coach. He spent 2010 to 2015 in various coordinator roles at University of Southern California before being elevated to the position of permanent head coach in November 2015.



Helton held that title for more than five years, accumulating a total win-loss record of 46-24 overall and 36-13 in the PAC-12. In 2016, Helton led the Trojans to a 52-49 Rose Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. He followed up that accomplishment by delivering a PAC-12 conference championship in 2017, the Trojans’ first since 2008.



The Trojans fired Helton on Sept. 13 after USC’s 42-28 loss to Stanford in their second game of the season.



Prior to his career with the Trojans, Helton held various roles at Memphis (2000-2009), Houston (1997-1999) and Duke (1995-1996).



A native of Gainesville, Florida, Helton played college football at Auburn before transferring to Houston, where his father Kim was the head coach.



Helton will replace Kevin Whitley, who has been serving as interim coach since the Sept. 26 firing of Lunsford. It is not currently known whether Whitley will serve out the remainder of the season in his role or whether he will be retained on staff after Helton assumes control of the team.

Helton will start at GSU immediately. He is expected to recruit and at least observe GSU practices while building a staff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 2, 2021

In his press conference immediately after Lunsford’s dismissal, athletic director Jared Benko said that it would be “highly unlikely” that a new coach would be named prior to the end of the season. However, the stated reason was because most of the Eagles’ preferred candidates would not have been available to interview due to current obligations to their teams, which was not an issue with Helton.



Georgia Southern fans have expressed mixed opinions about whether they want their next coach to keep the unique option offense that the Eagles have run for nearly their entire program history. Helton did not utilize this offense at USC, instead opting for a more pro style attack.



The Eagles currently sit at 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the Sun Belt after a 21-14 loss against in-state rival Georgia State last Saturday.