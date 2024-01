SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring, ESPN’s Chris Low reports.

Saban took over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007. In his 14 years as head coach, Saban led the team to six national championships, including back-to-back titles in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

He also led the team to nine SEC championships.

Saban retires as the fifth-highest winningest coach in D1 college football history, amassing over 297 wins in his 23 years in college football.