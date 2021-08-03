Report: Trae Young signs five-year contract extension with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, Ga. – Atlanta Hawks all-star Trae Young has agreed to a five-year, $207 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
News of the deal came just minutes after the negotiating period between NBA teams and rookies opened on midnight of August 3.
Young made his first All-Star team in 2020 and led the Hawks to an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He averaged 28.8 points per game over the course of the playoff run, along with 9.5 assists per game.
This is just the sixth time in NBA history that a player has signed a contract for over $200 million.
