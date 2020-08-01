Longtime Statesboro basketball coach Lee Hill passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia basketball community is mourning the loss of a coaching icon. Lee Hill, head boys basketball coach at Statesboro High School, has passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with COVID-19.

The Statesboro Herald reports Hill had been battling the virus since the beginning of June. He was the winningest basketball coach in the state of Georgia and most recently led the Blue Devils to the Sweet Sixteen in the 2020 GHSA 5A state basketball tournament.

Georgia basketball coaches took to social media Saturday afternoon to share how he impacted the game and community.

My heart is heavy as we’ve lost a legend in the state Of GA; Coach Lee Hill was special to me in my coaching career even before my time at Ga Southern. I am heartbroken. Prayers and condolences to the Hill family. RIP to a beacon of light in the Ga basketball community pic.twitter.com/aV5lMkg459 — Cabral Huff (@CoachCabralHuff) August 1, 2020