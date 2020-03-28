REPORT: Georgia Southern to hire Brian Burg as next men’s basketball coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It appears the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team has found its next head coach. According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Eagles are set to hire Texas Tech assistant coach Brian Burg.

Reports now out that Georgia Southern has found its new men's basketball coach https://t.co/rqqvTXaPbi — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) March 28, 2020

Burg brings championship experience and a familiarity of the Sun Belt Conference to the table. In his first year as the Red Raiders assistant coach, Burg helped Texas Tech make the 2019 NCAA National Championship. Before accepting the job at Texas Tech, Burg was on Little Rock’s staff when the Trojans won the 2015-16 Sun Belt Championship.

In the past six seasons, Burg has worked for programs that have gone 157-49 and taken four trips to the NCAA tournament. He inherits a Georgia Southern program that is looking for its first ticket to March Madness since 1992. The Eagles are coming off a 20-13 year — including two wins in Atlanta over rival Georgia State.

This hire marks one of the first major decisions for Georgia Southern’s new athletic director Jared Benko. News of Burg’s hire comes eight days after former Eagles’ coach Mark Byington left the job for the head coaching position at James Madison.