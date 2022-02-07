Report: Former Georgia Southern coach Lunsford accepts job at Florida Atlantic

Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Florida Atlantic Owls have hired former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford as an assistant head coach, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: FAU is expected hire former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford as an assistant coach, with coaching tight ends among the duties. Lunsford went to three bowls in four full seasons as Georgia Southern’s head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 7, 2022

Georgia Southern let Lunsford go in late September after the Eagles started their season 1-3, a stretch that included a 38-6 loss against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida.

Lunsford compiled a total record of 28-21 in Statesboro as head coach. Prior to his time in the top job, Lunsford was a position coach for wide receivers and tight ends as well as special teams coordinator.

Per the terms of Lunsford’s contract with the Eagles, the buyout that Georgia Southern would have otherwise had to pay him will be reduced by the salary of his new coaching role. That buyout was estimated to be $1 million at the time of his firing.