Reigning champ looks ahead to Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When asked what makes the Savannah Golf Championship so special, reigning champ Dan McCarthy grinned.

“I’m a little biased. This was the biggest win of my career.”

A little more than ten months after lifting the trophy, McCarthy was back in Savannah to talk about defending his title at the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship.

“It’s always good vibes when I come to Savannah and I look forward to coming here in a few weeks,” McCarthy explained. “It’s a golf course I’m comfortable with. Even before I won here, I had some success I think I finished 20th or 25th the first year.”

Savannah native Tim O’Neal earned a sponsorship exemption to play in this year’s tournament. O’Neal told WSAV he welcomes the pressure of performing in front of a home crowd.

“With me being from here you want to play well and go out there and play golf like I know I can play and I know I will have some support out there,” O’Neal said. “The tournament does a great job of hosting the players and this is on of the players’ better spots that they enjoy coming to. That definitely makes me feel good about being from here and that the guys like playing in the tournament.”

The first round of the 2020 Savannah Golf Championship starts April 2nd on The Deer Creek Course at The Landings. This stop on the Korn Ferry Tour has a total purse of $600,000.