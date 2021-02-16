Regional Recap 2/16: Richmond Hill, Statesboro to meet in boys title matchup

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Region 6-2A title game is now set after top-seeded Statesboro and second-seeded Richmond Hill survived close calls to advance out of their semifinal rounds.
Despite leading 37-23 at halftime, Richmond Hill had to hang on by its fingernails after Effingham County went on a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter. The Rebels had a chance to take the lead with less than 30 seconds left, down just one point and inbounding the ball from under their own basket. However, Richmond Hill forced a turnover and got a bucket to seal a 58-55 win.
Caleb Williams led Effingham County with 19 points, while Keion Wallace contributed 17 as well. Liam Markgraf paced Richmond Hill with 14.
In the other semifinal game, the Statesboro Blue Devils shook off early offensive woes to defeat the Brunswick Pirates, 59-53. Albert Mikell led the way for Statesboro with 23 points, while Tim Taylor added 10 points and 17 rebounds.
CLASS 6A-REGION 2 BOYS
Effingham County 55, Richmond Hill 58
Brunswick 53, Statesboro 59
CLASS 3A- REGION 3 GIRLS
Southeast Bulloch 36, Groves 28
CLASS 2A- REGION 2 GIRLS
Toombs County 55, Bacon County 42
Vidalia 43, Swainsboro 50
