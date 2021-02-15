Regional Recap 2/15: Title matchups set in Statesboro, Low Country

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Country Day High School had never won a regional title in both boys and girls basketball in the same year.

That streak ended Friday night.

Country Day's boys basketball won the school's first regional title since 1970 with a 54-32 victory against Savannah Christian Prep.

"We're gonna host at home," head coach Demetrius Smith said. "Hopefully a couple of rounds, all the way to the Final Four, I think we get to host. We get to play together on our home court and hopefully we get to make a deep run."

The girls followed suit just an hour or two earlier, hanging on against Calvary Day to win 44-37.

"All teams in this region have battled injuries and COVID and quarantines," said girls basketball head coach Amy Brooks. "For us to come together at the right time and put it all together with all 10 players ready to go is a really special moment."

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Screven County 80, McIntosh County 78Trinity Christian 47, St. Andrew's 80Bacon County 41, Woodville-Tompkins 74Twiggs Academy 34, Memorial Day 87Jeff Davis 61, Swainsboro 67Jenkins 53, Benedictine 51

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Screven County 49, McIntosh County 51Jeff Davis 27, Swainsboro 76