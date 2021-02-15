Regional Recap 2/15: Title matchups set in Statesboro, Low Country

Another wave of region basketball began on Monday, with teams gathering in both Statesboro and the Low Country to decide who will meet in the championship games.
SOUTH CAROLINA: REGION 7-4A GIRLS
Beaufort 30, May River 36
Hilton Head Island 30, Bluffton 34
SOUTH CAROLINA: REGION 7-4A BOYS
Colleton County 35, Hilton Head Island 79
Beaufort 63, James Island 79
GEORGIA: REGION 2-6A GIRLS
Brunswick 34, Richmond Hill 22
Glynn Academy 30, Statesboro 63
GEORGIA: REGION 1-5A GIRLS
Ware County 53, Veterans 49
GEORGIA: REGION 1-3A GIRLS
Appling County 35, Long County 34
GEORGIA: REGION 1-3A BOYS
Brantley County 57, Tatnall County 70
